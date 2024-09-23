abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $826.00

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 826 ($10.91) and last traded at GBX 816 ($10.78), with a volume of 34583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808 ($10.67).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £416.00 million, a P/E ratio of 480.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 797.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 755.92.

Insider Transactions at abrdn New India Investment Trust

In other abrdn New India Investment Trust news, insider Rebecca Donaldson purchased 1,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.08 ($13,210.15). Company insiders own 6.17% of the company's stock.

About abrdn New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

