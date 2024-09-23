Free Trial
abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $826.00

September 23, 2024
abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 826 ($10.91) and last traded at GBX 816 ($10.78), with a volume of 34583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808 ($10.67).

The company has a market cap of £416.00 million, a P/E ratio of 480.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 797.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 755.92.

In other abrdn New India Investment Trust news, insider Rebecca Donaldson purchased 1,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.08 ($13,210.15). Company insiders own 6.17% of the company's stock.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

