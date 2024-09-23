Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.65

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 935 ($12.35), with a volume of 473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($11.82).

Get ARBB alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £151.38 million, a PE ratio of 497.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 956.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 997.49.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arbuthnot Banking Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arbuthnot Banking Group wasn't on the list.

While Arbuthnot Banking Group currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here