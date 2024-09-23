Free Trial
Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.65

September 23, 2024
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 935 ($12.35), with a volume of 473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($11.82).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £151.38 million, a PE ratio of 497.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 956.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 997.49.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

