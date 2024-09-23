Free Trial
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Kevin Troup Acquires 9,000 Shares

September 23, 2024
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,710 ($14,147.95).

Shares of BGS opened at GBX 118.39 ($1.56) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 101.55 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 134 ($1.77). The stock has a market cap of £347.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

