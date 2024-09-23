Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Kevin Troup Acquires 9,000 Shares

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,710 ($14,147.95).

Get BGS alerts: Sign Up

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

Shares of BGS opened at GBX 118.39 ($1.56) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 101.55 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 134 ($1.77). The stock has a market cap of £347.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.92 and a beta of 0.60.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon wasn't on the list.

While Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here