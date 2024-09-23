Free Trial
Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.73

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Centamin logo with Basic Materials background

Centamin plc (LON:CEY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.73 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 158.20 ($2.09), with a volume of 39987855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.60 ($2.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Centamin Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,072.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Centamin's previous dividend of $0.02. Centamin's payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

