Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.11), with a volume of 2136431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20 ($1.14).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.67 million, a PE ratio of 845.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 141.92.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

