Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.11), with a volume of 2136431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20 ($1.14).

Get CORD alerts: Sign Up

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.67 million, a PE ratio of 845.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 141.92.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cordiant Digital Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Cordiant Digital Infrastructure currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here