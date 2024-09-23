EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.80

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 1492450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.15).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 12.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

