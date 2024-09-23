Free Trial
EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.80

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
EnQuest logo with Energy background

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 1492450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.15).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

EnQuest Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 12.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

