Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Buys 5,611 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT - Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £3,591.04 ($4,743.78).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 18,843 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.38 ($16,428.51).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

LON FOXT traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 62 ($0.82). The stock had a trading volume of 109,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.44. The stock has a market cap of £188.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Foxtons Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Foxtons Group's payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

