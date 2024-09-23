LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.80

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.80 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.85), with a volume of 101943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.84).

Get LBG Media alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.25) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LBG

LBG Media Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3,475.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at LBG Media

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,253 ($26,754.29). Insiders own 70.13% of the company's stock.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LBG Media, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LBG Media wasn't on the list.

While LBG Media currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here