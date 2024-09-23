Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.20

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.76 ($0.21), with a volume of 35571434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.53 ($0.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a "speculative buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of £151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.39.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

