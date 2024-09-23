Free Trial
→ Must-See Trump Video: “My Biggest Fear is…” (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.20

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Pantheon Resources logo with Energy background

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.76 ($0.21), with a volume of 35571434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.53 ($0.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a "speculative buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of £151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.39.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pantheon Resources right now?

Before you consider Pantheon Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pantheon Resources wasn't on the list.

While Pantheon Resources currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2024 Cover
These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2024

With average gains of 150% since the start of 2023, now is the time to give these stocks a look and pump up your 2024 portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Election Shocker: Trump Won't See This Coming
If you suspect Democrats will play dirty games in this election… You are RIGHT! Executive Order 14019 ha...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsored
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
While interest rates have risen over the last few years, there's still two things that fixed-income investment...
MarketBeat
Investing Legend Warns: “Disturbing Event Is Coming to America”
America Repeats Act That's Destroyed Stock Markets For 200 Years The Fed has now repeated a mistake that ce...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
A highlight of every earnings season is the announcement of share buybacks. A share buyback is a corporate fin...
MarketBeat
320 hedge funds just sold this stock
320 hedge funds just sold this stock A strange force has seized control of Wall Street. Hedge funds are alr...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsored
The 12 Most-Hated Stocks on Wall Street
Wall Street research analysts must be the most optimistic people on earth. They give "buy" ratings to more tha...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Fed Walking a Tightrope with Rate Cuts
Is Palantir Heading for a $50 Price Target?
Rate Cuts Fuel Volatility: How Long Could it Last?

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines