Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.27

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.27 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 477549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.60 ($0.84).

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts: Sign Up

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of -0.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.37.

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Atrato Onsite Energy's dividend payout ratio is -174.22%.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atrato Onsite Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atrato Onsite Energy wasn't on the list.

While Atrato Onsite Energy currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here