Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.97

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.97 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.20), with a volume of 394331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.10 ($1.16).

Serabi Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

