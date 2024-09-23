Free Trial
→ 320 hedge funds just sold this stock (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.97

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Serabi Gold logo with Basic Materials background

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.97 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.20), with a volume of 394331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.10 ($1.16).

Serabi Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should you invest $1,000 in Serabi Gold right now?

Before you consider Serabi Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Serabi Gold wasn't on the list.

While Serabi Gold currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Growth stocks offer a lot of bang for your buck, and we've got the next upcoming superstars to strongly consider for your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Investing Legend Warns: “Disturbing Event Is Coming to America”
America Repeats Act That's Destroyed Stock Markets For 200 Years The Fed has now repeated a mistake that ce...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 Warren Buffett Stocks to Ride Out Market Volatility
Warren Buffett has been one of the most closely watched investors in the last half-century. The “Oracle ...
MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
7 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
A highlight of every earnings season is the announcement of share buybacks. A share buyback is a corporate fin...
MarketBeat
Sell NVDA Now?
Guess who's selling NVDA next The most successful hedge fund in history quietly sold 500,000 shares. Here's...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsored
Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
There are more than 500 brokerages and research houses that hire analysts to issue ratings and recommendations...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines