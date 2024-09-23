SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Martin Pibworth Acquires 40 Shares of Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE - Get Free Report) insider Martin Pibworth bought 40 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,938 ($25.60) per share, with a total value of £775.20 ($1,024.04).

SSE stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,952.50 ($25.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,615,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,485 ($19.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,019 ($26.67). The company has a market capitalization of £21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,238.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,892.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,781.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.08) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

