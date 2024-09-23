FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $315.56

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 315.56 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 21575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.25).

Get FW Thorpe alerts: Sign Up

FW Thorpe Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £379.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,713.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 353.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FW Thorpe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FW Thorpe wasn't on the list.

While FW Thorpe currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here