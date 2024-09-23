Free Trial
FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $315.56

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 315.56 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 21575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £379.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,713.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 353.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

