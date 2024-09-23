Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 54.10 ($0.71), with a volume of 6510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

Get Time Out Group alerts: Sign Up

Time Out Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.19.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Time Out Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Time Out Group wasn't on the list.

While Time Out Group currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here