Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Time Out Group logo with Communication Services background

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 54.10 ($0.71), with a volume of 6510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

Time Out Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.19.

Time Out Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

