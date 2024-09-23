Free Trial
TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.60

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
TT Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.14), with a volume of 5817555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TT Electronics to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.34. The company has a market cap of £152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. TT Electronics's dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

