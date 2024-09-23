Free Trial
Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.75

September 23, 2024
September 23, 2024
Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.75 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 753232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.95 ($0.36).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.15. The company has a market cap of £68.01 million, a PE ratio of -224.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 157,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($66,367.24). Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Search Headlines