Zigup (LON:ZIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $378.50

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Zigup logo with Industrials background

Shares of Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 378.50 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 379.75 ($5.02), with a volume of 6396023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($5.05).

Zigup Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £842.60 million, a PE ratio of 707.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Zigup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Zigup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,814.81%.

Insider Transactions at Zigup

In related news, insider Philip Vincent sold 63,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.28), for a total transaction of £252,056 ($332,966.97). Company insiders own 5.54% of the company's stock.

About Zigup

Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

