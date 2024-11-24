Long Path Partners LP Raises Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Long Path Partners LP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,098 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 355,392 shares during the quarter. i3 Verticals accounts for 6.5% of Long Path Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Long Path Partners LP owned approximately 2.76% of i3 Verticals worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.14.

IIIV opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.53. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

