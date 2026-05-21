Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $276.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $276.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.86.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $221.25 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $293.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $236.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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