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Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Lucid Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lucid Group shares saw unusually heavy trading volume, with about 9.6 million shares changing hands as the stock rose to $5.46 from a prior close of $4.62. The move came amid heightened volatility in the name.
  • Recent news has been mixed but leaned positive, as Lucid denied bankruptcy and take-private rumors and commentary suggested it has funding into next year. That helped ease near-term liquidity concerns after the stock’s sharp swings.
  • Despite the rebound, analysts remain cautious: RBC cut its price target to $7 from $8 and kept a Sector Perform rating, while the broader consensus on Lucid remains “Reduce”. The company also continues to face pressure from restructuring concerns and legal overhang from class-action efforts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lucid Group.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,575,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session's volume of 13,266,336 shares.The stock last traded at $5.46 and had previously closed at $4.62.

More Lucid Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Lucid denied bankruptcy rumors and said reports about a take-private transaction or Chapter 11 filing are false, which helped the stock recover. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: Market commentary said Lucid is funded well into next year, reducing near-term liquidity worries. Barron's article
  • Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital cut its price target on Lucid to $7 from $8 but kept a Sector Perform rating, signaling caution rather than a full bearish call. Finbold article
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent reports and commentary about restructuring, cash pressure, and debt have raised concerns about Lucid’s financial health and sparked heavy volatility. CNBC article
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple class-action law firms are urging investors to pursue claims tied to earlier disclosures, adding legal overhang to the stock. GlobeNewswire article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCID. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 18.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 1,574.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company's stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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