Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 3.1% - Here's What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 41,789,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 69,446,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,067 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 270,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

