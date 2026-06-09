Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 14,936,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,879,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Key Headlines Impacting Lucid Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lucid announced a rollout of hands-free driving assist and new over-the-air software features for the Lucid Gravity SUV in North America, which supports the company’s technology story and may help improve investor sentiment. Lucid Rolls Out Hands-Free Driving Assist and New Software Features for Lucid Gravity in North America
- Positive Sentiment: Shares are attempting to rebound from 52-week lows, suggesting some traders may be betting the selling has become overdone after recent weakness. Lucid Shares Trade Near 52-Week Lows: Is The Bottom In?
- Positive Sentiment: Lucid’s Gravity SUV technology rollout, including autonomy-related features, is being viewed as a catalyst that could improve the company’s growth narrative. Lucid Stock Climbs on Major Gravity SUV Technology Rollout
- Neutral Sentiment: There was also a report of increased short interest, but the figures cited were zero shares, so it does not appear to provide a meaningful signal for investors.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action notices and deadline reminders related to alleged securities-law violations for purchases made between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026, creating legal uncertainty and potential distraction for management. LCID Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Lucid Group, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuit-related headlines also highlighted alleged issues tied to Gravity SUV supplier qualification and delivery delays, reinforcing investor concerns around execution. LCID Shareholder Alert: Lucid Group, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Stock Up 1.2%
The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $282.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 304.01% and a negative net margin of 248.09%.The business's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jain Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,146 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,970 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.
Lucid Group Company Profile
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Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.
The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.
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