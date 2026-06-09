Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 14,936,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,879,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Get Lucid Group alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $282.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 304.01% and a negative net margin of 248.09%.The business's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jain Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,146 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,970 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lucid Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lucid Group wasn't on the list.

While Lucid Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here