Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 10.8% - Here's What Happened

Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 892,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,479,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Get Lufax alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lufax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LU

Lufax Stock Down 11.8%

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,597 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lufax by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lufax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,847 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lufax by 44.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,017 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,505 shares of the company's stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company's stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lufax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lufax wasn't on the list.

While Lufax currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here