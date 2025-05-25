Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.18. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $356,914.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,459,021.32. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $362,518.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,904.59. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $1,081,764 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lumentum by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lumentum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

