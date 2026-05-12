Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $11,731,579.64 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brian Lillie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Brian Lillie sold 49 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,004.34, for a total value of $49,212.66.

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Lumentum Trading Down 5.8%

LITE traded down $60.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $992.37. 7,519,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $793.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.77 and a beta of 1.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $683,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $521,563,000 after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citic Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Trending Headlines about Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum has been added to the Nasdaq-100 , a milestone that is driving fresh buying from index funds and momentum investors. Lumentum Joins the Nasdaq-100 Index®, Achieving New Milestone in Global Growth

Lumentum has been added to the , a milestone that is driving fresh buying from index funds and momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q3 results beat expectations, and management’s guidance pointed to continued strength from AI and cloud data center demand , reinforcing the bull case for LITE. Lumentum Stock Rises 6% After Q3 Earnings: Should You Hold or Fold?

Recent Q3 results beat expectations, and management’s guidance pointed to continued strength from , reinforcing the bull case for LITE. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised FY2027 EPS estimates for Lumentum, and Citic Securities lifted its price target to $1,186 , signaling stronger long-term earnings expectations. Citic Securities adjusts price target on Lumentum

Northland Securities for Lumentum, and Citic Securities lifted its price target to , signaling stronger long-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles argue that Lumentum’s rally has been so strong that investors are now questioning whether the stock is still fairly valued after a large year-to-date surge .

Several recent articles argue that Lumentum’s rally has been so strong that investors are now questioning whether the stock is still fairly valued after a . Neutral Sentiment: Commentary also notes that supply constraints and a premium valuation could limit near-term upside even as demand remains strong.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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