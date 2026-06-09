Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 8.2% - What's Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $776.01 and last traded at $821.76. 7,860,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,037,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $895.40.

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Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $884.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $346,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $212,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lumentum by 39.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 590.3% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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