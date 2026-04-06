Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $26.21. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 5,887 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lundin Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 30.48%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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