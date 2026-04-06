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Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Lundin Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Lundin Mining shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $26.21 after a $25.15 close, though the stock last traded around $25.00 on light volume (5,887 shares).
  • Analyst consensus is "Moderate Buy" — the mix includes 2 Strong Buy, 4 Buy and 7 Hold ratings, with recent calls such as Citigroup reaffirming a Buy and Cormark upgrading to Moderate Buy.
  • Quarterly results and fundamentals look solid: Lundin reported $0.42 EPS vs $0.30 expected and $1.30B revenue vs $1.18B expected, while trading at a PE of 16.74 and a market cap of $21.45B.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lundin Mining.

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $26.21. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 5,887 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lundin Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 30.48%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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