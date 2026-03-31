Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.62 and traded as high as C$32.59. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$31.33, with a volume of 1,831,976 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cormark raised shares of Lundin Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$35.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.95%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

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