Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Sells $90,209.46 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) insider Graham Wardlow sold 7,962 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $90,209.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,846.51. This trade represents a 23.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Graham Wardlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Graham Wardlow sold 4,874 shares of Luxfer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $58,244.30.

Luxfer Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 78,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Luxfer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,727 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,790 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Luxfer from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

