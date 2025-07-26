Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Today - July 26th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell premium-priced products—such as high-fashion apparel, luxury automobiles, watches, jewelry and accessories—targeted at affluent consumers. These equities are characterized by strong brand equity, pricing power and typically higher profit margins, since their buyers are less price-sensitive. Investors often view them as a blend of defensive and growth-oriented holdings, benefiting from rising global wealth and discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. New York Times has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.46.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.37. 152,745 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,887. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. 223,206 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,392. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $872.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

