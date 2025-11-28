Free Trial
Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Lynas Rare Earths' ADR gapped down on Friday, opening at $9.5250 after a $9.99 close and last trading at $9.52 on volume of 51,468 shares.
  • Goldman Sachs and UBS recently upgraded the stock from "hold" to 'strong-buy', leaving two Strong Buy ratings and one Hold and an average MarketBeat rating of "Buy".
  • The company shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.07) and healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.67, current ratio 2.83); its 50-day MA ($10.97) sits above the 200-day MA ($8.41), though the current price is below the 50‑day average.
Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.5250. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 51,468 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lynas Rare Earths has an average rating of "Buy".

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

