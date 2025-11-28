LyondellBasell Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,421 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 324% compared to the average volume of 4,817 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. This represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. 3,288,101 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $83.46. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.13%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

