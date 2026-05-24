MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.3636.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $385.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 167.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $401.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,448,440. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,564,574.20. This represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,135 shares of company stock worth $107,430,282. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E20 Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $174,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105,032 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 187,067 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,391 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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