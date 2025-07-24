MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 5,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,229,034.60. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 8th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $586,308.96.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $647,100.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $137.29. 321,651 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,188. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $121.31. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $310,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

