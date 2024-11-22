Macquarie Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Macquarie's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.66.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,555. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.52, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,764,254.60. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 10.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,412,367 shares of company stock valued at $155,067,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $144,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,544 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company's stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

