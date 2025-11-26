Free Trial
Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Macro Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Earnings miss: Macro Bank reported EPS of ($0.39) versus a $0.67 consensus, missing by $1.06, while delivering a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.32%.
  • Market reaction & valuation: Shares climbed $6.08 to $82.57 on heavy volume (851,958 vs. avg. 481,322); the stock has a $5.28B market cap, a PE of 20.09, and a 52‑week range of $38.30–$118.42.
  • Dividend and analyst outlook: The bank raised its monthly dividend to $0.3486 (5.1% yield) but with a payout ratio of 101.7%, while analysts maintain a consensus "Buy" and an average price target of $85.50 with several recent upgrades to higher targets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Macro Bank.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.06), Zacks reports. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.32%.

Macro Bank Stock Performance

NYSE BMA traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 851,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. Macro Bank has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Macro Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3486 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Macro Bank's previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Macro Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMA shares. Zacks Research upgraded Macro Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macro Bank from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Macro Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Macro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macro Bank has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.50.

Institutional Trading of Macro Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Macro Bank by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the bank's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Macro Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,228 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000.

About Macro Bank

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Earnings History for Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA)

