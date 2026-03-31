Free Trial
→ Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Magellan Aerospace logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Securities raised its price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and reiterated a "buy" rating, implying roughly an 18.65% upside from the previous close.
  • Stock and recent results: shares traded at C$21.07 with a market cap of C$1.20B and a trailing P/E of 26.67; the company reported C$0.18 EPS and C$278.33M revenue for the latest quarter (52‑week range C$11.29–C$26.00).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the company's previous close.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of TSE MAL traded up C$1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,617. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$11.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.9692308 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Aerospace Corp supplies components to the aerospace industry. It has two major product groups: aerostructures and aeroengines. Its engines and parts may be applied to new aircraft, or as replacement parts to existing platforms. The company also provides aftermarket support by conducting specific repairs and other maintenance services. It serves both commercial (approximately three-fourths of total sales) and defense markets. Additionally, parts and equipment may be provided for power generation projects, but sales do not constitute a material amount.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Magellan Aerospace Right Now?

Before you consider Magellan Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magellan Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Magellan Aerospace currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
America's Defense Future Starts Underground
America's Defense Future Starts Underground
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines