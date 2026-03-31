Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the company's previous close.

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Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of TSE MAL traded up C$1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,617. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$11.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.9692308 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corp supplies components to the aerospace industry. It has two major product groups: aerostructures and aeroengines. Its engines and parts may be applied to new aircraft, or as replacement parts to existing platforms. The company also provides aftermarket support by conducting specific repairs and other maintenance services. It serves both commercial (approximately three-fourths of total sales) and defense markets. Additionally, parts and equipment may be provided for power generation projects, but sales do not constitute a material amount.

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