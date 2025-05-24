Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Magic Software Enterprises from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

MGIC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company's stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

