Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a 33.3% increase from Magyar Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

MGYR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 1,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $107.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.17. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

