Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $13.71. Manchester United shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 216,361 shares changing hands.

Manchester United Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 44.76% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Manchester United by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Manchester United by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

