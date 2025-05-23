Manufacturing Stocks To Research - May 23rd

D-Wave Quantum, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, Salesforce, and Autodesk are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods that a producer holds to support its production processes and meet customer demand. By maintaining appropriate stock levels, a company can smooth out production schedules, ensure timely deliveries and control unit costs. These stocks are reported as current assets on the balance sheet and represent a key component of working-capital management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 96,447,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,951,383. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,608,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,860,677. The firm has a market cap of $996.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,835,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,740. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $355.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.52. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $475.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.86. 2,294,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.58 and a 200 day moving average of $306.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $269.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

ADSK stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $293.70. 1,721,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.66.

