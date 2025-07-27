Free Trial
→ Trump’s betrayal exposed (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is one of the top manufacturing stocks to watch, trading at $245.55 with a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion and a 12-month high of $248.28.
  • GE Vernova (GEV) saw its stock increase to $644.60, boasting a market cap of $175.47 billion and a high price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, indicating significant investor interest.
  • ServiceNow (NOW) experienced a decrease in share price to $968.05, and holds a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, with its stock showing volatility in trading volume compared to its average.
  • Interested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Here are five stocks we like better.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, ServiceNow, Oracle, and Applied Materials are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of a production firm, encompassing raw materials, work-in-progress items, and finished goods awaiting sale. They represent the materials and semi-completed products that move through each stage of the manufacturing process before reaching the customer. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.55. 11,583,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,641,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $20.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $644.60. 3,598,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.35. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $651.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $28.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $968.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,000.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $952.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,146,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472,494. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $251.60. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

AMAT traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,150. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

2 Chip Stocks Are Soaring—But One Could Break Out This Summer
June 22, 2025

2 Chip Stocks Are Soaring—But One Could Break Out This Summer

Micron and Taiwan Semiconductor are both seeing a boost, with one up 7% this week alone. But what will the future hold as geopolitical pressure mounts?

Watch Video

Recent Videos

ACT FAST! Congress is Dumping these 3 Stocks
3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines