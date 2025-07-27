Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching - July 27th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, ServiceNow, Oracle, and Applied Materials are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of a production firm, encompassing raw materials, work-in-progress items, and finished goods awaiting sale. They represent the materials and semi-completed products that move through each stage of the manufacturing process before reaching the customer. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.55. 11,583,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,641,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $20.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $644.60. 3,598,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.35. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $651.22.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $28.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $968.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,000.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $952.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,146,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472,494. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $251.60. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

AMAT traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,150. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

