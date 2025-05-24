Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

D-Wave Quantum, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, and Oracle are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose core business is transforming raw materials and components into finished goods. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to industrial sectors such as automotive, electronics, machinery and consumer products. Because their revenues depend on production volumes and capital spending, manufacturing stocks often move in line with broader economic and industrial cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts: Sign Up

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 148,422,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,295,348. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $10.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.05. 8,878,975 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $268.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.16. 9,389,395 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,855,107. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.36. 3,569,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $358.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.55. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $469.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,005.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $881.74 and a 200 day moving average of $975.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,055,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542,276. The stock has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.13. Oracle has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D-Wave Quantum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D-Wave Quantum wasn't on the list.

While D-Wave Quantum currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here