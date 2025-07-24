Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Sells $3,328,665.60 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $3,328,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,291,904.45. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Fidji Simo sold 6,640 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $332,000.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Fidji Simo sold 14,233 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $681,191.38.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Maplebear stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 1,948,701 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Maplebear by 4,154.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company's stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 363,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 542.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company's stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CART. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.30.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

