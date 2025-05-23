MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.6% - Here's Why

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.93. 19,763,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 45,015,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.72.

MARA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at $62,202,060. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,829,744. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,315 shares of company stock worth $2,322,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MARA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MARA by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MARA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 899,004 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 135,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company's stock.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

