MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 0.1% - Time to Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 37,254,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 44,941,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point restated a "sell" rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.72.

MARA Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In other MARA news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,829,744. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $825,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,202,060. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,315 shares of company stock worth $2,322,961. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in MARA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MARA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MARA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

