Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 6.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 31,788,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 46,492,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Marathon Digital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $884,327.66. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $416,436.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 283,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,396,743.02. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,598 shares of company stock worth $3,876,481. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

