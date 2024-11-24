Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,795 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,268 shares of the energy producer's stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $111.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

