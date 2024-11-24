Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 5,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

