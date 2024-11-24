Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.2% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131,734 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186,515 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $505.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is $493.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

